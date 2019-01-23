Guilty plea on emergency worker assault - and more Banbury Magistrates Court results

The following cases were heard at Banbury Magistrates’ Court:

Alikatoras Efthymios, 43, of Merton Street, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Citroen Xsara Picasso on the access road to McDonalds, Banbury Gateway on September 16, 2018. He had 71 microgrammes (against a limit of 35microgrammes) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath . He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £276, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

Pawel Filip Kalinowski, 34, of Ruscote Avenue, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in Warwick Road, Banbury on December 8, 2018. He had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was disqualified for 20 months, fined £276 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

Matthew Lee Potter, 32, of Howard Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of five wraps of cocaine, a Class A drug on October 14, 2018. He was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

Adrian John Ryall, 49, of Fewcott View, Fritwell pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Vauxhall Astra in Souldern High Street on December 8, 2018. He had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £276 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

Ashley Thomas English, 28, of Easington Road, Banbury, was convicted in his absence of two counts of assault by beating. English pleaded not guilty but was found guilty in his absence. English was subjected to a restraining order and community orders were made to attend a Building Better Relationships programme. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100 and £50, along with costs of £400.00 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a victim surcharge of £85.

Robert Thomas Goode, 45, of Manor Farm Lodge, Station Road, Hook Norton pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Ford Kuga in South Newington Road, Bloxham on December 16, 2018. He had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Goode was disqualified for 20 months, fined £161 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Yasmin Amber Lapper, 19, of Arrow Close, Middleton Cheney pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Toyota Aygo in Acorn Way. She had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Lapper was disqualified for 12 months, fined £256 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Liam Reading, 25, of Sussex Drive, Banbury, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on April 28, 2018. He was fined £300, ordered to pay compensation of £1,000, a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

Ryan Oneil Kennedy, 31, of Mildon Cottage, Manor Road, Sandford St Martin pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Mercedes car in Manor Road, Sandford St Martin on July 14, 2018. He had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was disqualified for 18 months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £35 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Nuno Vasquas, 40, of Morris Close, Chipping Norton, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker at the JR Hospital, Oxford, on January 4. Vasquas was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 court costs. He was also fined £100 for breaching the requirements of a community order.

Richard Potton, 27, of Cotswold Close, Sibford Ferris pleaded guilty to dishonestly claiming housing benefit in June 2017. He also pleaded guilty to failing to declare a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to employment support allowance between August 15, 2016 – October 19, 2017. Potton was subjected to a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £86 court costs. An application for recovery of £171 was applied for.