Gruelling Tour de Trigs results are in

Fifty teams with participants from 14 years old took part in the famous 24 hour, 50 mile cross country Tour De Trigs event last Sunday.

The weather proved to be a challenge during the weekend with continuous drizzle, some fog and very slippery conditions under foot.

Teams from across the UK entered either the main 50 mile hike, a 30 mile hike or a taster 15 mile trek.

In the taster hike 10 teams started and all finished with team Cheese and Onions the victor. Caitlin Williams, Sophie Minford and Alexia Roberts from Headington School, completed the course in 5 hours and 3 minutes, winning the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Trophy.

In the 30 mile event 10 teams started and eight teams finished. The winners were team BeGenNerous. Harry Sexton, Charlie Marr, and Xavier Cochran from BGN School, completed the course in 10 hours and 13 minutes, winning the Warriner School Trophy.

Second were the Magpies; James Locke, Louis Howe and Tom Cann from 8th Winchester Scouts completed the course in 12 hours 43 minutes, winning the Dave Manners Scout trophy and the Junior Handicap trophy.

Cleme Fry, Terris Ho, Katya Wright

The Outsiders; Adam McNutt, James Miller and Genotan Reggian from King Henry the VIII School won the DoE Silver trophy.

The fastest female team and winners of that trophy were Wade’s Angels; Ellie Kelly, Elisabeth List and Lottie Thomas completed 30 mile course the course in 13 hours 9 minutes.

In the main event 29 teams started and 15 finished. Winning the event were Downwind. Neil Cooney, Carl Silver and Teresa Thorp, completed the course in 16 hours and 38 minutes, winning the Tour de Trigs Trophy, the Bygrave Trophy, the Hansford trophy and the handicap trophy.

Second place finishers were Old Blokes in Boots. Peter Skelton, Peter Nottingham and Jonathan Nicholls, completed the course in 18 hours and 26 minutes, winning the BGN trophy.

Third and winners of the class B Trophy were team Trigger Happy. Edward Harrison, Charles Eggleton and Andrew McGill, completed all 50 miles in 19 hours and 11 minutes.

Winners of the Novice Award were The Three Musketeers. Christopher James, Tom Cross, and Hamish Savania, completing in 19 hours and 43 minutes. Winners of the Ladies trophy were team Deddington Divas. Celia Fawcus, Juliet Morris and Kat Onions completed the course in 21 hours and 34 minutes.

Winners of the Over the Hill trophy were team Rose and Two Thorns. Linda Gould, Nigel Dean and Andrew West, completing in 21 hours 52 minutes.

Ollie Gore, William Thorp, Charlie Marr

