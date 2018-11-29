Gruelling Banburyshire endurance test returns

All roads – and tracks – lead to Banburyshire this weekend as the Tour de Trigs puts long-distance walkers from across the country to the test.

The 49th staging of the event will see competitors from 14 years upwards form teams of three to take on the 50-mile cross-country course, nonstop within 24 hours.

Entries have come from as far afield as Norwich, Cambridge, Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lymington, locally and all points in between.

There is also a number of school teams from Warriner and Bloxham competing.

Younger and teams that are new to the event may take the option of the 30-mile (shorter) and 15-mile (taster) distances.

Special trophies are awarded to Duke of Edinburgh teams, Scout and school teams, with main trophies to classes and the overall winners of the 50-mile event.

Warriner School will once again be the starting point and teams set off at one-minute intervals from 9.30 am this Saturday, December 1, with the presentation of trophies on Sunday at 1pm.

One of the organisers, Ron Sangster, said: “Competitors will be given a detailed route 30 minutes before they start requiring them to visit manned checkpoints where drinks are available and unmanned checkpoints where they have to punch their cards with a unique orienteering punch.”

You can follow the event on social media or at www.tourdetrigs.org.uk