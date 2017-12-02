Group’s Christmas wreath workshop

Design and make your own traditional festive wreath at Banbury Floral Group’s workshop at Church House at 7.30pm on December 4.
Bring your own greenery but there will also be a stall where you can purchase various accessories.
