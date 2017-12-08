Greatworth volunteer devoted to making a difference

For almost a decade one lady has single-handedly knitted her way through thousands of balls of wool, donating her creations to local charities.

Chris Fee, from Greatworth, makes sellable trinkets from wool, flannels, soap and chocolate and creates them to suit seasonal holidays such as Easter and Christmas.

The recipients of these handmade treats have been hospitals, premature babies and even children in Africa. Since 2008 Katharine House Hospice has been added to the growing list.

Chris said: “My husband, Ken, had cancer and he started going twice a week for the social side to Katharine House.”

While there Ken discovered a talent that had lay dormant for over 70 years; he could paint.

Chris said: “He liked wild flowers so we went to take him to a shop and he got a book with all wild flowers in and that is what he sat and drew.”

After an eight year battle Ken lost his fight to the disease in 2008. It was then that Chris decided to do what she could for the hospice.

Chris said: “My daughter scanned them all into the computer and I made them into cards for Katharine House to sell. That was the first thing I did.

“Then I found that at Christmas and Easter they made all of these (woolly) things so I started making them.”

Chris buys all of the materials herself and has even started asking for craft supplies for birthday and Christmas so she can continue the gift of giving.

Chris said: “I’m not the only one, we have a craft club in the village.

“I just keep going and I’ll go on as long as I can.”