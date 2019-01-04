Got a classic car? Show it off when rallye hits Banbury

Owners of classic cars are being invited to display their pride and joy alongside race teams, car clubs and major manufacturers when the Rallye Monte Carlo Historique returns to Banbury at the end of the month.

Last February, the rally used Banbury as a passage control stop and this year, shortly before the rally arrives at 1.30pm on January 31, local car owners can display their vehicles, from 10am.

Banbury stage of The Historic Monte-Carlo Rally. Competitors wait for the start. NNL-180102-172247009

The event has been organised by Cherwell District Council with support from Banbury Town Council.

Cllr Debbie Pickford, Cherwell’s lead member for clean and green, said: “There were more than 100 classic cars in the town last year and the arrival of the Monte Carlo Rally was the only thing that could prise people from under car bonnets or away from chats with their owners.

“It is that enthusiasm and the knowledgeable crowd which makes the event so successful.”

Email tom.duckham@cherwellandsouthnorthants.gov.uk, or call 01295 221704.

Banbury stage of The Historic Monte-Carlo Rally. Competitors gather at the start. NNL-180102-171357009

