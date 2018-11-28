‘Good outcome’ as new path installed over dirt in Banbury

A new path has been installed over a corner of dirt in Banbury after pressure from councillors.

Labour councillors noticed the rather sad-looking piece of muddy land on the corner of Park Road and Bath Road during a litter pick in June.

Banbury Labour Party councillors and activists on a littler pick on Park Road in June. Photo courtesy of Mark Cherry NNL-181128-155922001

So asked Cherwell District Council to install a path outside Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home and work was completed this month.

Cllr Mark Cherry said: “Local residents and general public no longer have to walk in mud but have a safe path work along.

“Local labour councillors are now relieved this issue has had a good outcome.”