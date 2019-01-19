'Glue that holds South Northants police teams together' given award

A coordinator for the South Northamptonshire and Daventry police teams was presented with an award for her 'tireless' work by the force.

Katrina Heath was given the Dennis Baker Memorial Award for Vision and Values at Northamptonshire Police's annual awards last week.

A force spokesman said: "Sector coordinator Katrina Heath was nominated for this award for the values she upholds and the tireless work she puts in to help and support her district.

"Katrina has been described as the ‘glue that holds the team together’ and exceeds all her responsibilities as a coordinator.

"She has played a huge part developing the Blue Butterfly scheme for young people, becoming involved in its creation and promotion.

"Katrina has also worked relentlessly to support local supervisors, embedding problem-solving across the force and organised training and marketing of Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Alert."

Examples of outstanding bravery, teamwork and dedication were honoured at its annual awards evenings on November 9 and 10.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “It has been a privilege to be able to present these awards to individuals who have shown commitment, courage and dedication to fighting crime and protecting the people of Northamptonshire.

“Every day I am impressed by the work and resilience of Northamptonshire Police officers and staff, but it is at events such as the force awards that we can take a moment to reflect and celebrate their fantastic work.”

Many other awards were presented to deserving officers and staff as praise for a variety of actions, from tackling organised criminal gangs to helping to save three girls who were in difficulty off the Norfolk coast.