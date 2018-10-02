Glorious summer brought record number of swimmers to Banbury outdoor pool

A record of nearly 50,000 swimmers enjoyed the glorious sunshine at Woodgreen Leisure Centre’s outdoor pool this summer – a 39 per cent increase on last year.

As Banbury basked in one of the hottest summers since records began, the pool hosted 48,789 swimmers between May and September, compared to 35,086 in 2017 and 30,842 in 2016.

This year saw Annie and Brian Bulter organise their last Banbury Triathlon after 21 events NNL-180521-121650001

With the pool now closed until next year, leisure centre manager Jason Andrews said: “This summer has been a fantastic summer for the pool it is great to see the facility so busy and long may it continue to be so well supported.

“My sincere thanks go to all the team at Woodgreen who have worked so professionally in what have been difficult circumstances with the prolonged hot weather and large crowds.”

As well as our casual swimmers the pool has also played host to many clubs this summer, while the Banbury Triathlon marked the opening of the pool season with more than 250 competitors taking to the water.