Gloria Hunniford opens apartment block for older people in Chipping Norton

Gloria Hunniford cut the ribbon on a new development where older people can own their home with added support in Chipping Norton.

The TV personality joined homeowners and guests to celebrate the opening of Watson Place, a complex of 59 one and two-bedroom apartments.

Gloria Hunniford cuts the ribbon on McCarthy & Stone's new development for older people, Watson Place, in Chipping Norton. Photo: McCarthy & Stone

Developers McCarthy and Stone describe the development on Trinity Road as 'bridging the gap' between conventional retirement living and residential care homes.

Hunniford said: “It was an absolute pleasure to mark the official opening of McCarthy and Stone’s new Retirement Living Plus development in Chipping Norton, and to meet with guests and staff.

"It was great to see first-hand what a fantastic development Watson Place is and the many benefits it will bring to retirees.”

Attendees at the Watson Place official opening had the opportunity to chat with Gloria one-on-one, and to meet the friendly McCarthy and Stone team at the development.

Guests were also among the first to take a tour of the brand new development, including the homeowners’ lounge, well-being suite and on-site restaurant.

Clare Bright, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone West Midlands, said: "We are very proud of Watson Place and it was our pleasure to showcase this superb new development with such an enjoyable event.

"Everyone had a great time raising a glass to commemorate this important milestone; and the McCarthy and Stone team would like to say thank you to Gloria Hunniford, for performing the all-important ceremonial duties.”

Designed for those aged 70 and over, McCarthy and Stone’s 'retirement living plus' developments give homeowners access to tailored assistance to help them manage their day-to-day lives.

Bespoke personal packages are available for retirees who need extra support – from help with laundry or cleaning, to round the clock personal care to suit their individual needs.

Watson Place also features landscaped garden, and a guest suite for when friends and family come to visit.

The price for a one bedroom apartment starts at £254,950 and £324,950 for a two-bed, and a part exchange scheme is available.

For more information call 0800 201 4741 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/watsonplace.