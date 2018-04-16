Girls Golf Rocks free taster

Banburyshire girls between the ages of five and 18 are invited to Tadmarton Heath Golf Club this Saturday, April 21 for a free taster event.

The event kicks off a series of four similar Girls Golf Rocks events taking place across the county aimed at encouraging participation of the sport among girls and young women.

No equipment is needed, but comfortable sports attire and trainers should be worn.

The free event will take place between 2pm and 4pm and will be followed by an opportunity to talk to coaches.

To book your free place call John on 01608 730047, email johnstubbs26@hotmail.co.uk or visit Girlsgolfrocks.org