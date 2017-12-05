Giant snowglobes, Angels and late night shopping at Banbury’s Castle Quay

Families had the chance to meet Santa and his Reindeer at Castle Quay Shopping Centre last weekend.

On Saturday, December 2, Father Christmas arrived at his Winter Wonderland Grotto in Banbury Museum and the following day he was joined by three of his reindeer outside the Banbury shopping centre.

Eight-year-old Esme and four-year-old Ivy met the reindeer at Castle Quay Shopping Centre. NNL-170512-143949001

Shoppers were able to get up close to Santa’s reindeer, including a six-month-old baby, as well as see Father Christmas and pose for a photo in Santa’s sleigh.

Santa’s special winter wonderland Grotto will be open at the Banbury Museum for selected dates through December.

As well as meeting Santa, each child will receive a gift, a personalised Christmas activity pack and a very special Santa Museum Trail.

Booking is essential and is £8.50 per child and for dates and booking information visit www.banburymuseum.org.

Reindeer at Banbury's Castle Quay Shopping Centre NNL-170512-143713001

In addition Castle Quay Shopping Centre will now be open until 8pm on every Thursday in the run up to Christmas and on Thursday December 7, Bjorn the Polar Bear will be visiting the centre.

The animatronic polar bear will appear at intervals near Gap from 5pm to 8pm.

On Sunday December 10, shoppers can create lasting Christmas memories with a photograph inside Castle Quay’s Giant Snowglobe.

The Giant Snowglobe will be opposite Debenhams and H&M from 11am to 4pm.

Customers can take the stress out of their Christmas shopping too with the help of the Banbury Angels.

Between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, December 9, the Angels will be on hand to help shoppers find the perfect Christmas gifts.

Located opposite Debenhams, the Angels will use their Angel Bibles to help give gift inspiration as well as information on the latest offers available in Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Paul Jackson, Centre Manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “Christmas has arrived at Castle Quay and we’re really excited to welcome Father Christmas and his Reindeer to Banbury.

“There’s plenty of festive fun across Castle Quay so once families have visited the Grotto they can pose for a photo in our Giant Snowglobe, meet our Polar Bear or pick up some presents with the help of our Banbury Angels.

“The centre will also be open until 8pm on every Thursday in December until Friday 22nd December. So there’s plenty of time to pick up those Christmas gifts.”

For more information about events at Castle Quay Shopping Centre this Christmas, visit www.castlequay.co.uk.