Getting crafty at Banbury’s Cornhill Centre

Older people in the Banbury area are invited to try ‘Craft ‘n’ Chat’ at a free workshop at The Cornhill Centre, Castle Street tomorrow, Wednesday, April 18.

The free workshop takes place at 10.30am and is part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people in Banbury an opportunity to try something new for free.

Art, photography and writing classes are just some of the things that have already been offered at Banbury’s Cornhill Centre.

This week crafting expert Karen Baum will be demonstrating how to be creative with felt.

Participants will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of felting techniques and to try their hand at it.

Light refreshments will be served

To register your interest or to book a place, call centre manager Steve Kilsby on 01295 264214.