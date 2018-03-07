Get set to see Zoe Ball cycle through Banbury Guardian country for Sport Relief

Fans of radio and TV personality Zoe Ball will get the chance to cheer her on as she continues with her epic fundraising effort for Sport Relief through the Banbury Guardian area tomorrow, Thursday.

Earlier this evening, Wednesday, she arrived in Stratford-upon-Avon, at the end of day three of a five-day challenge called Zoe’s Hardest Route Home.

And tomorrow she will set off at around 9am for the leg to Marlow in Bucks which will see her head through Shipston and Chippy as she heads for Oxford and on to her finishing point for the day. The challenge sees her attempting the 350-mile cycle ride from her birthplace of Blackpool to her adopted home town of Brighton.

At the time of writing she’s raised almost £85,000.

For more on why she’s doing the challenge see the Sport Relief website and look out for updates by the Banbury Guardian tomorrow.