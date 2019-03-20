Get crafty at Castle Quay for Mothers Day

On Saturday, March 30, Castle Quay will be hosting a free arts and crafts event for children and families to attend.

Banbury’s little shoppers will be able to get crafty, creating personalised Mother’s Day gifts with Castle Quay’s free arts and crafts workshops.

Taking place from 11am to 4pm, children can also get their face painted for free and enjoy a hug from the popular Sunny the Duck.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our free Mother’s Day arts and crafts, inviting children to get creative and make something their Mum can really treasure.”

For more information about events at Castle Quay, visit www.castlequayshopping.co.uk