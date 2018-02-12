Generous heating engineers help out Banbury children’s charity

A Banbury charity providing out-of-school activities for disabled children was able to move into its new home thanks to a generous group of plumbers.
Let’s Play Project moved into its new site in Twyford last week with no break in its services, previously held at St Mary’s School in Banbury.
German heating manufacturers Viessmann came to the group’s aid by providing a new boiler system worth £1,500 and arranging for eight traders to install it, through its Heat For Good scheme.
Plumbers and heating specialists from across the country spend two Saturdays making Let’s Play’s new base on Orchards View warm.
Let’s Play manager Deb Kerrison said: “Our building had no heating in place at all so there was no option to ‘make do’.
“Without Viessmann and Heat for Good’s help, the heating investment would have been huge and eaten into precious funds, which we can now put towards new sensory equipment.
“The work of the team has been nothing short of a miracle.”
Viessmann marketing manager Darren McMahon said they were more than happy to supply a free, top-of-the-range boiler and gas supply.
“The real stars are the installers, who came from as far as Brighton and Lincolnshire over two weekends at their busiest time of year, and we’d like to thank them for their support, including local installer Kevin Bates from Witney Heating Services,” he said.
“With one of the most advanced gas boilers on the market in the Vitodens 200-W and an efficiently designed system installed to best practice guidelines, Let’s Play can be sure of very efficient, reliable heating with the lowest possible running costs.
“On behalf of all the suppliers and installers involved, we wish the charity, the children and their families a happy and comfortable future in their new home.”