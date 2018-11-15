Garden of Banbury dream home blighted by dog mess

Less than a year after moving into their dream house a Banbury couple are being swamped by a deluge of dog mess.

Patrick and Diane Monaghan moved into their Longford Park detached home in December last year and set to work adding the finishing touches that make it a home.

Another unwanted deposit is left in the couples garden

A conservatory and a garden shed were installed but the one joy Diane has is gardening, so the small plot of land surrounding the west side of the home was planted.

What was once a muddy mess became a landscaped border which, since the summer is being repeatedly used as a doggie toilet.

Diane said: “It’s been happening all the time. I’d like to say to people be responsible for your dogs. It’s not good for the plants, its not good for anyone.”

Other residents on the Taylor Wimpey built estate have erected small picket fences around the front garden areas but this has created further problems.

Diane said: “Apparently you are not supposed to. Two people have put up fences and Taylor Wimpey said they had to take them down.”

She added: “We are thinking about adding one, but what is a picket fence going to cost. Because of other peoples irresponsibility and ignorance we have to spend money to keep our property safe.”

The couple have even resorted to calling authorities to report dogs running loose off the lead with little impact.

Patrick said: “I called 101 and I might as well have called my grannie and she has been dead for 40 years.”

Diane added: “We spent a lot on a house and can’t have a nice garden and enjoy it without people disrespecting it.”