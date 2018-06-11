GALLERY: Animal kingdom takes over town for Brackley Carnival

Creatures great and small ran amok in Brackley as organisers hailed the ‘absolutely fantastic’ Brackley Community Carnival on Saturday (June 9).

Floats, bands and marchers took part in the procession from Bracken Leas School to Magdalen College School, with many getting involved in the animal kingdom theme.

The school grounds were filled with visitors enjoying the wonders on offer, from stunt teams and F1 simulators to dog shows and circus skills.

Organising committee chairman Mark Stopps said: “We had an absolutely fantastic day, they’re the only words to describe it.

“It was one of the biggest turnout I have seen in a good few years, plus the beautiful weather really did bring the people of Brackley out.

“We’ve had lots of good feedback, everybody seemed to enjoy themselves, and the procession was massive this year once again – it was huge. All in all a fantastic day.”