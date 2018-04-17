Gala Dinner and rugby great for Adderbury charity

Katharine House Hospice will an host an extravagant Gala Dinner at Blenheim Palace on April 26 with a very special guest.

England rugby legend and 2003 World Cup Winner, Mike Tindall, will be the guest of honour, who will talk about his illustrious 15-year career at the pinnacle of professional sports during an open Q&A session.

Patrons, The Rt. Hon. Lord Heseltine and The Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry will also be in attendance.

On arrival at the palace, guests will be welcomed to the Marlborough Room with canapes, drinks and music, before moving to the The Orangery for a four course dinner with wine.

Dining in the most elegant surroundings, and overlooking The Duke of Marlborough’s private Italian Garden, our guest host (to be announced shortly) will lead the evening, and attendees will have the opportunity to bid on some truly money-can’t-buy items in an auction.

All money raised will help support people in the community facing life-limiting illness.

For further information, or to book your seat (£250 with a table for 10 at £2,500), contact Jessica Hill on 01295 816494 or email Jessica.hill@khh.org.uk