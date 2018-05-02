Gala dinner and auction raises £31k for Katharine House Hospice

A gala dinner and auction raised £31,000 for Katharine House Hospice with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall appearing as guest speaker.

Celebrity chef and Bake Off presenter Prue Leith was among the guests at Blenheim Palace last week along with hosts Lord Heseltine and Sir Tony Baldry, both patrons since the hospice opened.

“The evening was a great success and raised a fantastic £31,000 to support our work with people facing life-limiting illness in our community,” said hospice chief Angharad Orchard.

“It costs £4m to provide our services every year. The funds raised at the gala dinner will ensure we’re able to provide specialist end of life care to people in their homes, at our hospice and in the hospital. It will also help us support families both before and after a loved one has died.

“We’d like to say a very big thank you to everyone who came to the gala, placed bids or donated and to those who helped make the event such a fantastic evening.”

Mr Tindall delighted the crowd with answers to questions from the audience, including some hilarious experiences with his rugby colleagues and also explaining how he had no plans to follow his wife, Zara, into the horse-riding world.

The auction included a silent section where supporters had bid online and a live auction on the night. This included a winning bid of £400 for a bottle of port signed by Theresa May.

Mike Tindall is also supporting July’s Midnight Walk fundraiser.

Some notable items auctioned at the event

Silent Auction:

• Pablo Picasso original lithograph, £1,225

• Art commission by NS Higgins Art, £350

• Lewis Hamilton signed cap, £500

• Clivedon House overnight stay, £1,200

• Four tennis balls with signatures and photos of Wimbledon winners, £1,100

• Signed photo of Pele and Muhammed Ali, £800

Live auction:

• Signed Mike Tindall Rugby shirt, £400

• Bottle of port signed by Prime Minister Theresa May, £500