Funeral directors Foodbank donation rises for fifth straight year

A funeral directors has donated its biggest cheque yet to the town’s food bank following its annual Christmas Memorial Tree display.

Edd Frost and Daughters, located in Horton View, presented a cheque for £1,650 to Sarah Williams of the Banbury Foodbank last week.

Each year the family-run business reserves its display window for a memorial Christmas tree that allows local families and clients the opportunity to remember their loved ones over the Christmas period.

Stars, displayed on the tree, are bought by families who write on them the name of their loved one. The star is then hung and displayed on the Christmas tree.

Mr Frost said: “This is the fifth year that we have supported the food bank and each year we have been able to provide more and more funds to such an important local cause and it’s all down to the generosity of our clients and families within the locality.

“It’s very important as a local business to be a part of the community and sadly there are more and more families that require the support of the food bank within Banbury.

He added: “Christmas is always such a mixed bag of emotions for families that celebrate the festive period but also may struggle with a recent loss of a family member or friend who will always be remembered especially at Christmas time”.

Crowned the Cherwell Business of the Year 2017 at the Cherwell Business Awards the funeral directors have, for many years, forged strong community links having donated the People’s Park Ribbon Tree in May.

They also received an award at the Foundation for Infant Loss Conference last April for their sensitivity in dealing with families who have suffered the loss of an infant.