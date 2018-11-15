Fundraising page set up in memory of Kineton crash victim passes £7,000

A fundraising page set up in memory of a teenager who died after a crash near Kineton has reached more than £7,000.

On October 30, Alison Ingham died in hospital after her red Toyota Yaris left the road on a bend on the B4086 Banbury Road six days earlier.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise money in memory of the 19-year-old student from Warwick for the Midlands Air Ambulance charity.

On the page it says: “Many people have been deeply saddened by the devastating news that Alison, our beautiful and bubbly dancing queen, was snatched from us so prematurely.

“The money donated through this page will be donated to the Midlands Air Ambulance charity.

“Alison’s family have chosen this charity, as due to the air ambulance arriving to Alison so quickly, it allowed her family to have the time that they deserved to say goodbye.

“Over the coming months, we will be continuing to fund-raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance charity in a range of different ways, all in Alison’s legacy.”

To donate to the fundraising page, visit gofundme.com/a-tribute-to-alison-ingham.