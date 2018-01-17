Fundraising events raise thousands for Sam Kyme’s boys

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the late Sam Kyme’s fund for her sons by a head shave and New Year’s Eve party.

The community has shown a huge amount of generosity to the family ever since they started their appeal to secure the boys’ futures after Sam’s death.

Cafe Red manager Chantal Shaw after having her hair cut off for the late Sam Kyme's fund for her boys NNL-181001-103214001

More than £1,300 was raised at the event at Banbury Rugby Club on December 31, with lots of prizes on offer in a raffle.

While Chantal Shaw raised around £1,200 by having her hair cut off on Sunday, January 7, with Joey and Harry having a turn and Sam’s sister Pippa Hughes doing the final shave.

The Cafe Red manager knew Sam since she was 17 and was heart-broken by her death last month.

“It was amazing, I had so much support, and I was so pleased to be able to help the family,” she said.

Mr Mayhem and Tammy from Bumble B Roadshow who provided the entertainment at a New Year's Eve party for Sam Kyme's fund. Photo: Kirsty Rose NNL-180116-105920001

“Sam was a very dear friends of mine so it was really important to me to help however I could, so I thought I would have my hair shaved and I never go back on my word. Cutting my hair off was not an issue, I just didn’t want to let them down and I wanted it to be a good turnout but it really did work.”

Sweeney Todd was the theme at the cafe with specially-made pies.

Pippa said Chantal was ‘an absolute diamond’ for raising so much and supporting the boys, and Chantal thanked everyone who helped her.

The organiser of the New Year’s Eve party, Kirsty Rose, also wanted to thank everybody who donated raffle prizes and came to the event, which she said was a success.

Two handmade pendants from Gavin Mack Jewellery were part of the raffle, which are particularly special as they were completed on the day Sam died.