Fun picnic party as Daisy Sadler hopes to reach £25k target

Daisy Sadler’s epic efforts to raise money will conclude with a picnic party at Broughton Sports and Social Club on Friday (November 17).

After her 1,000 mile trip from Tadmarton to Edinburgh and back in her waggon, Daisy and friends are hosting the event to hopefully reach £25,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Daisy was inspired to take on the challenge earlier this year by the tragic story of Imogen Whitby, a two-year-old girl from Middleton Cheney who died of a brain tumour.

“We’re hoping for up to 100 people and have already sold over 60 tickets,” she said.

“It’s all to support the Imogen Whitby Fund to do more research into brain tumours.”

Individual tickets are £10 per head while tables for either six, eight or ten are still available for the relaxed evening that will feature the Blue Ice Disco and a cash bar.

Guests just need to bring their own food or order a takeaway to be delivered there and if they wish, can decorate their tables in their own style.

All bookings and further details are available from Gill Judd who can be contacted on gill.judd@btinternet.com.

Donations can still be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sydsplodsgoesnorth.