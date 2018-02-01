Fun-filled day in store at The Entertainer in Banbury

The Entertainer toy shop in Banbury is hosting a special day with discounts and entertainment on Saturday (February 3).

The toy shop's mascot Jack will be making a special appearance at the Castle Quay store for 'February Funday' from 10am.

The exciting event will include exclusive discounts on all toys together with a fun filled day of entertainment for all ages.

Children will be able to enjoy a balloon modeller, glitter tattoos, in-store demos and a giveaway worth £250 for the first 20 families to visit the store from 9am.

Store manager Victoria Clifton said: “We are really excited to be hosting The Entertainer’s very first February Funday event.

"It’ll be great for the children to meet Jack, check out our range of toys and get their hands on exclusive discounts.”