A fuel spillage from a lorry on the southbound M40 between Gaydon and Banbury is causing long delays for drivers.

A lorry is reported to have struck debris on the carriageway, which ruptured its fuel tank and caused it to leak diesel onto the road between junction 12 and junction 11.

Lanes one and two (of three) have been closed by police. Traffic are stretching back as far as Warwick services.