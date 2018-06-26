Friends raise £10k with Scottish charity hike in memory of Banbury doctor

A group of friends from the Banbury area have raised nearly £10,000 for a mine-clearing charity with a 30km walk in Scotland.

Robert Aplin, Charlie Bates, Barry Gamble and Jonathan Williams overcame the tough terrain to complete the Halo Trust Walk for Syria in Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday (June 23).

The team outside Drumlanrig Castle where the walk began

The hike was also in memory of Tim Cherry, the fifth member of the group which would regularly go on long walks, including escorting Clare Balding around Edgehill in 2015, who died last year.

The team said: "It was a great day with a massive sense of achievement. Tim had been the driving force behind our walking trips in the past. We miss our friend and walking companion of over 20 years.

"He would have approved of the challenge, the charitable cause and the beers we had as our reward. But his legs would have ached less than ours have done for the last couple of days."

The walk began at the 'spectacular' Drumlanrig Castle where the team heard a tragic story about a Syrian girl injured by a grenade she found near her home, which dispelled any concerns about the oldest-looking group there.

The four friends, who all live in villages around Banbury, took in some ominous hills including Glenleith Fell and Solway Firth, but managed to finish in good time.

They thanked everyone who has donated, which can still be done at justgiving.com/fundraising/edgehill4halo.

