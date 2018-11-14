Free parking and late night openings as Banbury’s Castle Quay prepares for Xmas

A whole host of free activities, Christmas themed events and customer promotions will begin later this month as Banbury’s shopping centre gets into the Christmas spirit.

Events get underway on Thursday, November 29 when the giant inflatable Santa Chair will make its appearance outside the Gap Outlet on between 4pm and 8pm.

A giant Snow Globe like this one will be coming to Castle Quay

The day will also represent the first of its late night shopping Thursdays complete with free parking from 5.30pm.

Paul Jackson, centre manager said: “There’s plenty of festive fun to be had over the Christmas season here at Castle Quay. We are delighted to be welcoming our giant inflatable Santa Chair, which marks the opening of our Christmas events.”

Castle Quay will remain open every Thursday night up until December 20. For those last minute shoppers the mall will also stay open until 8pm, including free parking from 5.30pm, on Friday, December 21.

Paul added: “We’ll also be launching our Late Night Shopping evenings on Thursday 29th November, so there’s plenty of time to pick up those Christmas gifts.”

Castle Quay's new, free, soft play area will welcome Santa during the build up to Xmas

Christmas events will continue throughout December with the popular giant Snow-globe making an appearance on Sunday, December 2 between 11am and 4pm outside Debenhams.

The giant prop makes for a perfect seasonal picture as children can enter the globe.

The fun continues with an animatronic Snow Lion visiting Castle Quay on Thursday, December 6. The Snow Lion will be walking around the centre from 4pm until 8pm.

Santa’s reindeers have found time to stop in and will be at Castle Quay on Sunday, December 9.

Between 11am and 4pm, shoppers can come and meet three friendly reindeer and even sit in Santa’s sleigh.

The reindeer will be located in Cherwell Plaza entrance to Castle Quay.

During the weekends from December 1 through 16, children will get the chance to meet Father Christmas and his elf, and take home a special early Christmas gift.

Father Christmas will be located in the Soft Play area unit between 11am and 4pm.

In addition to the free, Thursday evening car parking, there will be reduced car-parking fees on Sundays and Bank Holidays, both of Castle Quay’s north and south car parks will now charge a fee of £1 for all day parking.

The reduction of the car park fee will see customers save 50 pence. The decreased fee comes just before the Christmas rush, alongside the two Sunday Christmas events taking place at the shopping centre.