The Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to the Pure Gym location at Banbury Cross Retail Park yesterday, Monday April 11.

Crews were called at around 11am to reports of an unknown odour from inside the gym.

Four appliances from the following fire stations attended the scene: two from Banbury, one from Hook Norton and one from Chipping Norton.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews called to incident at local gym facility in Banbury (photo from Oxfordshire County Council)

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “There was an unknown odour in second floor toilet area. Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service carried out gas monitoring and air sampling.

“The cause of the odour is unknown.”

Fire crews left the scene at the gym at around 5.45pm.

The gym closed to the public while firefighters investigated the incident, and reopened at 5.45pm on Monday April 11.