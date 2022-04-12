Four fire crews called to incident at PureGym facility in Banbury
Firefighters were at scene for more than six hours
The Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to the Pure Gym location at Banbury Cross Retail Park yesterday, Monday April 11.
Crews were called at around 11am to reports of an unknown odour from inside the gym.
Four appliances from the following fire stations attended the scene: two from Banbury, one from Hook Norton and one from Chipping Norton.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “There was an unknown odour in second floor toilet area. Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service carried out gas monitoring and air sampling.
“The cause of the odour is unknown.”
Fire crews left the scene at the gym at around 5.45pm.
The gym closed to the public while firefighters investigated the incident, and reopened at 5.45pm on Monday April 11.
A PureGym spokesperson said: “We temporarily closed PureGym Banbury following a disturbance that occurred inside the club in the early hours of 11th April and provided members access to Leamington Spa & Bicester PureGyms. No individuals were harmed and the gym reopened at 17.45pm following the all clear from emergency services. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”