Four chicks rescued after being dumped in Banbury

Four young chickens are being looked after by the RSPCA after they were abandoned in a cardboard box in an alleyway in Banbury at the weekend.

RSPCA inspectors were called to the lane off Warwick Road after a member of the public found the birds with no trace of their owner on Saturday night.

The chicks were taken home by the person who found them before an RSPCA inspector picked them up on Sunday to be looked after at one of the charity’s centres.

Banbury inspector Andy Eddy said: “If no one had found them they would have starved to death or suffered from a lack of heating and food so it was lucky someone spotted them and called us.

“At the moment we’re making efforts to find out who dumped them as they lad a responsibility for meeting their needs which they aren’t doing so they’re committing an offence by dumping them in a box.

“We’re trying to find who’s done it and find a new home for the chicks.”

Mr Eddy said they cannot tell their gender yet but he thought they could be cockerels as they are not as desirable as hens and more likely to be abandoned.