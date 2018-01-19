Former world champion boxer hits Banbury

Former lightweight world amateur boxing champion Frankie Gavin, made a surprise visit to Banbury last week as he prepares for a shot at a world title.

The world, Commonwealth and European gold medallist will take on Bethuel Ushona of Namibia on February 23 at the NEC in Birmingham for the IBO welterweight world title.

Seven weeks out the Frankie Gavin team is stepping up the training and promotional responsibilities for the fight by visiting boxing gyms and holding open training sessions.

Dave Earle’s Spit ‘n’ Sawdust was the venue last week after Dave received a call out of the blue. He said: “Kevin Baker, who is Frankie Gavin’s promoter called and said can he come up on Thursday, this was on Tuesday he asked me.

“He was a Commonwealth champion and a world champion as an amateur. The only reason he didn’t make the Olympics was his weight.

Dave added: “They asked me to do some pads. They asked for some sparring but it was far too late . I phoned around the clubs and they said they would have loved to but it is the ABAs this weekend.”

The boxer was accompanied by Banbury-based promoter Kevin Baker and trainer Dean Edwards, one of the best cut and hand wrapping trainers in the country.

This close to such an important fight, travelling to unknown gyms to spar with unknown boxers could be seen as a distraction but Mr Edwards is confident of his fighter’s preparations.

Mr Edwards said: “We’ve still got seven weeks and it’s great to be able to come down and let the kids have a look at Frankie. We’ve already trained a couple of times today and this will be his evening session. It’s a good bit of publicity and it’s good for the kids.”

Mr Gavin comes into the fight with a two-fight winning run having last lost a bout to Sam Eggington in October 2016 .

On paper the Birmingham- based southpaw should be too strong for Ushona but he does present a few difficulties that Mr Gavin is working out.

Frankie said: “Preparations are going well. I think I’ll knock him out late on, definitely think I’ll beat him. It won’t be easy, he swings a lot.”

With just nine knockouts Ushona doesn’t seem like a fearsome puncher but his punches are hurtful, particularly his right hand.

Coach Edwards said: “He tries to walk you onto a big back hand, he’s a back foot boxer. He jabs, jabs and tries to catch you with a left hook and then walks you onto the big right hand.

He added: “He puts everything into that right hand when he throws it.”

Watching Dave put the boxer through a pad drill were many youngsters who train at the gym and dream of reaching the level Mr Gavin has achieved.

Tickets for the bout are £40 and can be bought from the Spit N Sawdust gym on Banbury’s North Bar Street.