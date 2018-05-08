Former police officer assaulted bouncer at Banbury nightclub

A former Thames Valley Police officer’s conduct has been found to have amounted to gross misconduct after an assaulting a bouncer at a Banbury nightclub.

Former Police Constable Ryan Field’s case was heard at a misconduct hearing chaired by the Chief Constable Francis Habgood at the force’s headquarters in Kidlington, on Thursday (May 3),.

In the early hours of Sunday, February 18, Field was involved in an altercation with door staff while off duty in a night club in Banbury.

Whilst under the influence of alcohol, he intervened in a disturbance by shouting and grappling with security staff.

Due to his behaviour, the door staff decided that Field should also be kicked out but he continued to behave in an aggressive manner and he kicked a member of door staff with considerable force on his shin.

The former officer, who was based at the Oxford Investigation Hub, resigned from the force with effect from April 17.

Mr Habgood concluded Field would have been dismissed from the force had he still been a serving officer as he had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct.

The force will submit his details to be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred List.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: “At the special case misconduct hearing, Field was found to have assaulted a member of the public and behaved in such a manner likely to bring discredit upon the police service which would have undermined the public’s confidence in us.

“There can never be a place for this behaviour in our force and action will be taken against anyone whose conduct falls below the standards, in the way this officer’s did.”