Former boxing champion Frank Bruno treated for pneumonia at Horton

Frank Bruno was treated at the Horton General Hospital after contracting pneumonia, his agent has said today (Monday, March 4).

The former British world heavyweight champion’s agent Dave Davies tweeted on Bruno’s account to thank the staff and that he needs to rest.

“Frank has contracted pneumonia. We must say a big thank you to the staff of the Horton General Hospital, in Banbury, who have treated him. He now needs a few weeks rest,” he wrote.

Bruno, 57, is reported to have been taken ill over the weekend and hundreds of people have been offering their best wishes in response to the social media message.