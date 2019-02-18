Footpath named in memory of Deddington treasure

Pupils of Deddington C of E Primary School have named a footpath after a key figure in the development of the school and Deddington itself.

‘Marshall Way’ has been named after Hugh Marshall, former chair of Governors at Deddington Primary, who oversaw the writing competition for the Deddington Festival, started the Deddington Fairtraiders which still runs today and was chief secretary for the Church of England Board of Mission for six years.

Mr Marshall passed away in 2016.

Clive Evans, head teacher at Deddington C of E Primary, said: “We’re really pleased the school was given the opportunity to name the new footpath.

“There was no question for the pupils, they wanted to name it after Hugh Marshall because of the fantastic support he provided to the school and community.”

John Fitzgerald, managing director of David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We think it’s wonderful that Deddington Grange now has a piece of the community in the heart of the development.

“Hugh Marshall was loved by many people in Deddington and we’re pleased that we could create a footpath that the local community could name to commemorate this amazing man and his achievements.”

Pupils and staff at Deddington C of E Primary School were joined by Hugh’s wife, Diana Marshall, and the site team at Deddington Grange, during the unveiling of the sign.

The development on Flux Drive is nestled in the heart of Deddington, a growing community in the Oxfordshire countryside.