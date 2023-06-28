Foods from around the world come to Banbury for return of international food festival

After the success of last year’s festival, the international food festival will return to St John’s Church in Banbury this Saturday (July 1).

Stalls selling an array of foods from different countries, including Mexico, Italy, Poland, Spain, India, Greece, and more, will be set up in the church’s parish gardens off Dashwood Road.

The organisers of the festival are welcoming all to come and enjoy the delights of the gardens while sharing food and friendship with others in the local community.

The unique factor of the festival is that it gives people the chance to order food from across the continents without having to choose just one culinary tradition.

A delicious variety of foods from Mexico, Italy, Poland, Spain, India, Greece and more will be available.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the people who make the food and learn more about how the international communities organise themselves and socialise in Banbury.

There is no admission fee to attend the festival that takes place on Saturday from 12pm to 3pm.

For more information on the festival or future events and services at St. John’s Church, visit its website at https://www.banburycatholicchurches.org.uk/

Last year's event at St John's Church parish gardens was a huge success.