Floods warnings issued as Storm Babet hits areas near Shipston

Floods warnings have been issued in areas near Shipston as rain from Storm Babet continues to fall.
By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
The Environment Agency has updated its flood warning to severe at 2.45pm today (October 20), telling residents in the affected areas to “act now to protect themselves and their property”.

Heavy rain from Storm Babet has caused the levels of the River Stour to reach high levels, with flooding expected.

The affected areas have been reported as the River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston-on-Stour, and Tredington, including Burmington, Tidmington, Barcheston, Brailes Road Industrial Estate, and Church Street and Mill Street areas of Shipston-on-Stour.

The shaded red areas of the River Stour are where the severe flood warnings have been marked.The shaded red areas of the River Stour are where the severe flood warnings have been marked.
The shaded red areas of the River Stour are where the severe flood warnings have been marked.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.”

For more information, visit the Government’s website at: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/033FWF3STOUR01