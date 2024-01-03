Flood water expected to affect homes and roads in Banbury and King's Sutton after Storm Henk causes chaos
The Environment Agency have said that property flooding is expected especially in the Wales Street area of King’s Sutton today (Wednesday January 3).
Heavy rain over the past few days has resulted in river levels rising significantly on the River Cherwell, causing flood warnings from the south of Banbury to Upper Heyford.
Further forecasted heavy rain today and tonight will mean that the unstable conditions will persist for the remainder of the week.
A spokesperson for the Environmental Agency said: “We expect river levels to stabilise this morning and then gradually fall. Levels will remain sensitive to further rainfall.
"We are monitoring the situation. Activate any property flood protection products such as flood barriers. Be aware of flooded roads, do not drive through floodwater.”
For further updates and information, visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/061FWF14KSutton