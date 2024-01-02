News you can trust since 1838
Flood alerts issued for Banbury area after heavy rain results in River Cherwell's levels rising

Flood alerts have been issued for Banbury and nearby villages as heavy rain has resulted in the River Cherwell’s levels rising.
By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
The Environmental Agency has said that residents, particularly in the Banbury and King’s Sutton areas, should prepare for flooding today.

Residents of Charwelton, Upper Heyford, Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Hook Norton, and Croughton should also be wary, as flooding in their area is possible.

Flooding damage to properties is not currently expected; however, flooding of low-lying land and roads around the affected areas is expected to continue throughout the day.

The Environmental Agency's map shows the flood alert areas marked in orange.The Environmental Agency's map shows the flood alert areas marked in orange.
Further rain is expected to continue throughout the week, with the Environmental Agency saying that they will be monitoring the river levels and issuing relevant warnings if necessary.

They said: “Further unsettled weather is expected over the coming week. Avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

For more information visit the Environmental Agency’s page at https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF14UChrwell

