Flood alerts issued for Banbury area after heavy rain results in River Cherwell's levels rising

Flood alerts have been issued for Banbury and nearby villages as heavy rain has resulted in the River Cherwell’s levels rising.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environmental Agency has said that residents, particularly in the Banbury and King’s Sutton areas, should prepare for flooding today.

Residents of Charwelton, Upper Heyford, Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Hook Norton, and Croughton should also be wary, as flooding in their area is possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flooding damage to properties is not currently expected; however, flooding of low-lying land and roads around the affected areas is expected to continue throughout the day.

The Environmental Agency's map shows the flood alert areas marked in orange.

Further rain is expected to continue throughout the week, with the Environmental Agency saying that they will be monitoring the river levels and issuing relevant warnings if necessary.

They said: “Further unsettled weather is expected over the coming week. Avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."