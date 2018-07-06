Five generations of same Banbury family mark birthdays and birth

Five generations of the same family came together to mark the 104th birthday of its oldest member – and the birth of its youngest.

Dorothy May Tomlinson celebrated her 104th birthday on Sunday in her garden, surrounded by her family and friends, which included son, Jim, 75, granddaughter Karen Fisher, 51, great-grandchildren Lianne and Kirsty Ibbottson, 26, and four-week-old Leo.

Dorothy, who prefers to be called May, also has two other children, John and Roy.

Speaking to the Banbury Guardian, Karen, who has a brother called Paul, said it was unusual to have five generations of the same family still around and they had all been raised in Banbury although May was born in Bicester.

She said: “She has lived in Banbury for 80 years or perhaps even longer than that. She has always lived in North Street. Leo was only a week old when she first saw him – we made sure she got to see him.

“We are close as a family and we try to get together often. We do the big occasions – anything for a barbecue.”

She added May, whose husband died around 25 years ago, loved her garden, and particularly loved her flowers. The family made sure there were plenty of pots outside for her big occasion.

As well as her birthday, it was also Kirsty’s wedding anniversary with May celebrating her 103rd birthday last year on her granddaughter’s wedding day.

May has a total of 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and, now, one great-great-grandson.