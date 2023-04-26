Fitting tribute to King Charles III from all King Charles Spaniels photographed near Banbury!

The event on April 20 was captured by canine photographer Noah Tarabad and was hosted by priory owner Stephen Schilizzi.
Photographer Noah, a member of the Young Kennel Club and student at the University of East Anglia, had his work cut out with close to 100 spaniels deciding they really didn’t wish to cooperate!
Not be confused with the popular Cavalier which is a totally separate breed, the King Charles Spaniel dates to the court of King Charles I. Sadly, this ancient breed is now acknowledged as vulnerable, with only 68 were registered with the Kennel Club in 2022.
Mr Schilizzi's late wife Diana Schiizzi (nee Alfrey) was a great devotee of the King Charles Spaniel breed and a past president of The King Charles Spaniel Club.