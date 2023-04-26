Fitting tribute to King Charles III from all King Charles Spaniels photographed near Banbury!

Nearly 100 rare breed King Charles Spaniels lined the front of historic Chacombe Priory to honour the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

Nearly 100 rare breed King Charles Spaniels lined the front of historic Chacombe Priory to honour the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III. Photo by Noah Tarabad.

The event on April 20 was captured by canine photographer Noah Tarabad and was hosted by priory owner Stephen Schilizzi.

Photographer Noah, a member of the Young Kennel Club and student at the University of East Anglia, had his work cut out with close to 100 spaniels deciding they really didn’t wish to cooperate!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not be confused with the popular Cavalier which is a totally separate breed, the King Charles Spaniel dates to the court of King Charles I. Sadly, this ancient breed is now acknowledged as vulnerable, with only 68 were registered with the Kennel Club in 2022.