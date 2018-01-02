First-time landlady bags the Banbury Guardian Pub of The Year award

The votes have been cast and the ballots have been counted and we are pleased to announce the winner of our 2017 Pub of the Year is. . .

The New Inn in Middleton Cheney has come top of the Banbury Guardian’s public poll to find Banburyshire’s pub of the year.

The pub is ran by landlady Nina Houston whose path into the publican business has not been a usual one.

Nina has been at the helm of the pub for just a year but before that led a very different life.

Nina said: “I worked in a solicitors buying and selling houses. Very dull really in comparison.

“The 9-5 life was really boring and I’ve worked in pubs part -time on and off since I was 15 and the life of the pub always appealed to me.

She added: “I’ve always loved this pub because I’m from the village. It was the right pub at the right time in the right place.”

Nina’s ties to the community have helped as she went to school with many people she can now call customers as well as friends.

Since taking over the 17th century inn Nina has made only subtle changes, instead focusing on traditional values.

Nina said: “We’ve tried to build up a good food reputation, we have a good regular drinking base and just keep it clean and tidy, open with friendly staff.”

“We’re here, we’re open, we serve food and drinks and hopefully we do it well.”

Coming second in the poll was the Ye Olde Reindeer Inn in Parsons Street and third was The Bell Inn in Middleton Road.