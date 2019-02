A small, but important, walkway was opened to Banbury's public this morning.

The walkway runs between the multi-storey carpark through the former BHS store and into the existing Castle Quay.

The walkway opens today

Its opening will allow access to the shopping centre while the CQ2 development gets underway.

The walkway features CGI renditions of the finished CQ2, which will take 100 weeks to build.

The walkway will be in place for the duration of the build.