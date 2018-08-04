Firefighters tackle night fire in derelict Banbury bungalow

Firefighters were called to a Banbury housing street to put out a fire started in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

The blaze was tackled using three fire appliances at Banesberie Close - a cul-de-dac of 30 bungalows, of which only 17 are occupied by pensioners, some in their 80s.

Empty bungalows in Banesberie Close, Banbury. NNL-170627-163648009

Neighbours were comforting an elderly man who lived in the adjoining bungalow.

The Banbury Guardian, with former BBC journalist and presenter Sue Cook, have been calling on Lambeth Council in London - which owns the bungalows - to speed up transfer of the houses to Sanctuary Housing for renovation and rented occupation.

Ms Cook wrote to Victoria Prentis early this morning asking for her intervention.

In her email she said: “Things have been getting steadily worse. Some 17 of the 30 bungalows in this once pretty close are now empty and boarded up - a travesty.

“Gardens are overgrown and weed strewn, fences collapsed, drugs detritus is in evidence and the whole close prey to vandals - all because ownership of the close is still technically in the hands of Lambeth Council who want shot of it and are taking no interest in the place.

“Most of the remaining residents are elderly; trying gamely to keep their own properties maintained and attractive while the neighbouring properties go to rack and ruin. My friend’s mother is too frightened to open her windows despite the sweltering weather,” she wrote.

“This morning in the early hours, fire broke out in one of the empty houses. Three fire engines are there as I type.

“Friends and neighbours are comforting the elderly gentleman who lives next door.”

Ms Cook referred to moves between Lambeth and Sanctuary to transfer ownership but proceedings are extremely slow and some of the properties have been vacant and boarded up for up to seven years.

Ms Cook asked Mrs Prentis to intervene.

“If you could possibly bring some pressure to bear on the situation, there’d be a lot of grateful residents, whose lives are getting close to unbearable. What a waste of 17 once lovely places to live in Banbury.”

The most recent statement from Lambeth to the Banbury Guardian came in late June when a spokesman said: “The draft contract has been sent by Lambeth to Sanctuary and the Energy Performance Certificates for the properties have also been completed and sent to Sanctuary. Both these were done on Monday/Tuesday this week.

“Hopefully we’ll be soon able to agree a final draft and suggest an actual completion/transfer date. We already have an in-principle agreement to the transfer from the Secretary of State.”