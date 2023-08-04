Firefighters stop blaze spreading to crops after tractor fire near Chipping Norton

Firefighters managed to stop a blaze spreading to crops after tractor fire near Chipping Norton.

Firefighters from the Chipping Norton station, along with a crew from Hook Norton, responded to the fire yesterday afternoon (Thursday August 3).

The farmers were thankfully able to quickly escape the vehicle and call the fire service, which allowed the fire crews to respond and stop the fire from spreading to nearby crops.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival, crews found a well developed fire in the tractor and used a breathing apparatus team of two firefighters with hose reels to bring the fire under control. We then stayed on scene to thoroughly cool the vehicle."

The cause of the fire currently remains unknown, as the farmers say it had been well maintained and cleaned of plant debris yesterday.