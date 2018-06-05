Firefighters rescue driver and dog after collision near Chipping Norton

A driver and their dog were trapped in a car when it became embedded in a dense hedge following a crash near Chipping Norton yesterday, Monday

Shortly before 2pm firefighters from Chipping Norton and Stow-on-the-Wold were called to a collision just off the A436 at Cornwell.

While paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service assessed the person trapped in the car, firefighters worked to remove a large section of hedgerow allowing access to the vehicle. The dog was led to safety and looked after by Thames Valley Police officers, allowing firefighters to release the trapped casualty using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The other driver was already out of their vehicle having sustained only minor injuries.

Thames Valley Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

Incident commander, watch manager Chris Hollis said: “Firefighters worked hard in difficult conditions to access the vehicle and release the trapped casualty. This was a significant collision where the only safety features of the vehicles involved, and the wearing of seatbelts, prevented much more serious injury. I would take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of always wearing your seatbelt as without it, even a relatively minor collision could have serious consequences.”