Firefighters offer update today (Tuesday) after last night's huge fireball in Oxfordshire

Firefighters are still at the scene this morning (Tuesday) after a huge fireball lit up the nightsky when lightneing struck a food waste recycling centre in Oxfordshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue worked through the night to put out a huge fire and said that the blaze is now under control.

Authorities believe the fire at the Severn Trent Green Power site in Cassington started when gas containers were struck by lightning during last night’s (Monday, October 2) storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking this morning, Oxfordshire Fire Service said: "Firefighters have been there all night and remain in attendance. However there is now just one appliances on the scene compared to the six crews and other support vehicles at the height of the incident yesterday evening. The fire is under control and did not spread."

The fireball was seen northwest of Oxford (Image: @knocker)

During the night, the police closed the A40 between Wolvercote and Eynsham and advised local residents to stay at home, shut windows and doors, and stay away from the scene.

The road has now been reopened, and the restrictions have now been lifted for people living in the area.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said last night: "No one is believed to have been hurt, but emergency services remain at the scene at this time."