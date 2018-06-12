Firefighter stop spread of blaze in roof of Middle Barton property

An overheated light caused a roof fire in a property in Middle Barton last weekend.

At around 1.20pm on Sunday, fire crews from Chipping Norton, Witney and Kidlington were called to Fox Lane, after the homeowner called emergency services.

The homeowner was alerted by the smoke alarms. The fire was developing rapidly, but the quick actions of the firefighters stopped it from spreading further.

There was limited smoke damage to the property. Initial investigations suggest the fire started after a light overheated in an eves cupboard which was being used for storage.

A fire service spokesman said: “This incident highlights the importance of having, and regularly checking smoke alarms. Had this incident of occurred without them, the outcome could have been much worse. Similarly, please ensure all electrical items are switched off when not in use. For more advice, please contact Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service on 08000

325 999 or email community.safety@oxfordshire.gov.uk.”