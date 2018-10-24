Fire leaves hole in roof of Banbury home

A fire has left a hole in the roof of a Banbury home with firefighters still at the scene this afternoon (Wednesday, October 24.)

Three fire crews remain on Cooper’s Gate after the blaze earlier today with residents evacuated from the houses attached.

The fire let a hole in the roof of the building on Coopers Gate

Firefighters have been dousing down the flat from a crane with neighbours watching on.

A neighbour who lives next door and is currently evacuated said an elderly couple live in the house but a police officer said no one was inside when they arrived.

Crews from Banbury and Deddington were sent along with police officers.

An Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “There are four appliances at the scene as well as the fire and rescue service’s aerial platform.

The road is closed off while fire crews deal with the incident

“The fire is in the roof space of the house and is in the process of being put out.

“Investigations are ongoing as to the cause. All occupants of the home have been accounted for.”

More to follow.