Fire crews from across Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire spent last night working to control a huge barn fire near Banbury.

Crews from Daventry, Woodford Halse, Northampton, Towcester and Oxfordshire were called to the fire in Chipping Warden yesterday (June 2).

The incident occurred when approximately 40 tonnes of straw caught fire in a barn on Welsh Road at around 3pm.

Firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading, and with the assistance of an on-site telehandler, the contents of the barn were removed throughout the afternoon.

The crews then decided to allow the remaining straw to burn in a controlled manner overnight while firefighters regularly monitored temperatures.

Fire crews advised residents of Chipping Warden, Culworth and Sulgrave to keep their doors and windows closed while they used fans to clear smoke away from the affected area.