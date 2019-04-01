Fire crews attend Chipping Norton house fire

Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a washing machine on fire in a Chipping Norton home.

At 11:47 on Friday, March 29 two fire engines from Chipping Norton and Banbury Fire Stations attended the incident.

On arrival Firefighters found the washing machine had been removed from the house by the occupier and was on fire in the back garden. Firefighters used a ventilation fan to remove smoke from the house and protect it from further damage, before extinguishing the fire.

The occupier and a young child were treated by Firefighters and checked by South Central Ambulance Service due to the effects of smoke inhalation.

Watch manager Chris Hollis from Chipping Norton Fire Station said: “This gentleman’s quick and decisive actions prevented further damage to the property. However if in any doubt at all about your safety, the safest option is to close the door to the room, get out and call the Fire and Rescue Service.”

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental.